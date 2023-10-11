Pine City man pleads guilty to multiple child pornography, exploitation charges

PINE CITY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Pine City man has pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography and exploitation charges.

Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in a U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to five counts of producing, receiving, and distributing images of child pornography, and coercing and enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Court documents say McLaughlin created and used multiple social media accounts to solicit and direct minors to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him. McLaughlin used a variety of names and Snapchat IDs including “Jake Benson,” “Lift11″ or “Tech4cm.”

He is accused of doing this to at least 14 minor girls between the ages of 11 and 16 years old in Minnesota. A number of girls have yet to be identified in Minnesota, North Dakota, and elsewhere.

Authorities say he also pretended to be 17-years-old to prey on minor girls he met online in order to entice and coerce them to create sexually explicit images and videos.

In addition to producing child sexual abuse material, McLaughlin offered the minors drugs, alcohol, cash, and gift cards in exchange for sex acts.

On July 17, 2023, McLaughlin was charged in a federal court with soliciting, producing, receiving, and distributing images of child pornography, and enticing a child to engage in illegal sexual activity.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 13, 2024.

Law enforcement officials say they are still working to identify and confirm the identity of many of the minor victims involved.

If you believe you or your minor dependent(s) have been victimized by McLaughlin, contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.