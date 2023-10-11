Your Photos
Police urge residents to take caution after a North Mankato Cougar sighting

North Mankato police are urging residents to keep an eye on their pets after a reported cougar sighting.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato police are urging residents to keep an eye on their pets after a reported cougar sighting.

Police were contacted by a resident on Omega Court after their surveillance camera captured what appeared to be a cougar walking through their yard shortly before five o’clock this morning.

Omega Court is located next to a ravine in upper North Mankato.

The DNR was contacted and made aware of the sighting.

The agency says Cougars are largely nomadic animals that travel quickly through areas looking for food, primarily small mammals like deer, rabbits and squirrels.

Residents are asked to watch their pets while they are outside.

