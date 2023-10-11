Your Photos
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.73 billion

Many Greater Mankato area residents will test their odds for a win.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Powerball jackpot soars to $1.73 billion after no lucky draw on Monday night.

This marks the second largest prize in the lottery’s history.

The likelihood to win is one in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is tonight...

And many Greater Mankato area residents will test their odds for a win.

The video attached shows what some hopeful participants had to say.

