Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rainy conditions start tonight

KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures warm up this afternoon ahead of an incoming system of heavy rain.

By this afternoon, temperatures will reach the lower 60s. We’re expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine all day, with increasing cloud coverage later in the afternoon ahead of the incoming system. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight, and we will continue to see similar low temperatures for the rest of the week and most of the weekend, this means that we won’t have to worry about frost or overnight freezes anymore this week.

Late tonight, some showers will make their way into our northern Iowa counties, spreading further northeast overnight ahead of the main system. The first band of rain is expected tomorrow morning, likely around the time most of us are in our morning commute. Showers will remain persistent through the day Thursday, with a few breaks here and there possible. Tomorrow evening, some thunderstorms could mix in as well. These thunderstorms could stick around overnight and into Friday morning. Showers remain persistent through Friday. We could see a rainy start to the day Saturday also, but by then the showers will likely be more scattered and much lighter. A few lingering showers may last into Sunday.

Over the course of the several days, we could see rainfall totals near an inch to 2 inches, but some areas could receive more. The good news is, since this system is sticking around for a while, flooding isn’t a huge concern. Localized flooding is still possible if storm drains are covered with leaves or other debris. Thunderstorms in this system are not expected to be severe, but a few strong storms are possible especially in northern Iowa.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up tonight, and we will have blustery conditions with this rain. Wind gusts up to and over 40mph are possible.

Temperatures remain in the 40-50s range through next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

KEYC First Alert Weather
Nice Wednesday; wind, rain and cold by late week
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/10/23
Fall-like temperatures continue
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/10/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/10/23
first alert
Crisp with sunshine through mid week