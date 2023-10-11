Rainy conditions start tonight

Temperatures warm up this afternoon ahead of an incoming system of heavy rain.

By this afternoon, temperatures will reach the lower 60s. We’re expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine all day, with increasing cloud coverage later in the afternoon ahead of the incoming system. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight, and we will continue to see similar low temperatures for the rest of the week and most of the weekend, this means that we won’t have to worry about frost or overnight freezes anymore this week.

Late tonight, some showers will make their way into our northern Iowa counties, spreading further northeast overnight ahead of the main system. The first band of rain is expected tomorrow morning, likely around the time most of us are in our morning commute. Showers will remain persistent through the day Thursday, with a few breaks here and there possible. Tomorrow evening, some thunderstorms could mix in as well. These thunderstorms could stick around overnight and into Friday morning. Showers remain persistent through Friday. We could see a rainy start to the day Saturday also, but by then the showers will likely be more scattered and much lighter. A few lingering showers may last into Sunday.

Over the course of the several days, we could see rainfall totals near an inch to 2 inches, but some areas could receive more. The good news is, since this system is sticking around for a while, flooding isn’t a huge concern. Localized flooding is still possible if storm drains are covered with leaves or other debris. Thunderstorms in this system are not expected to be severe, but a few strong storms are possible especially in northern Iowa.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up tonight, and we will have blustery conditions with this rain. Wind gusts up to and over 40mph are possible.

Temperatures remain in the 40-50s range through next week.

