Rochester synagogue hosts prayer service for Israel amid violence

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s B’nai Israel Synagogue hosted a special prayer service Tuesday evening in downtown Rochester.

Rabbi Michelle Werner led the prayer service for Israel and those impacted by Hamas’s attacks. Rabbi Werner said the purpose was to take a moment for everyone to be together and reflect on the violence unfolding.

The congregation has members stuck in northern Israel and many family members and friends whom they prayed for. Prayers and songs were sent for the victims, hostages, and peace in the region.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

