Suicide prevention advocate visits SCC

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A mental health advocate takes her message to South Central College.

Earlier Wednesday, the college hosted a free suicide prevention film screening of Emma Benoit’s documentary “My Ascension,” followed with a Q&A.

Benoit partnered with Greater Mankato Area United Way in promoting outreach for mental health and suicide prevention in the surrounding community.

Benoit’s documentary follows her journey after her suicide attempt as a 16-year-old.

Benoit’s attempt left her paralyzed, but launched her mission to use her recovery to help others.

”I believe that suicide is a silent epidemic. And that is one of the goals of hosting screenings like this- is to really raise awareness and get people talking about the things that are most times uncomfortable and very taboo. Mental health should be our top priority,” said Benoit.

Benoit’s documentary helped launch the peer-to-peer suicide prevention program Hope Squad in Mankato Area Public Schools last month and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial earlier this year.

