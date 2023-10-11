Your Photos
Twins fall to Astros in game three of the ALDS

The Twins lose 9-1 to the Astros.
The Twins lose 9-1 to the Astros.(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins lost game three of the ALDS 9-1 to the Houston Astros Tuesday night.

Its’s win or go home time for Minnesota. A loss tomorrow ends the season, but if the Twins can win they’ll force a game five on the road in Houston.

The Twins didn’t play their best baseball tonight. Only recording 3 hits and 1 run in the game. The Astros finished the game with 14 hits and 9 runs.

Minnesota was down early, 4-0 in the first inning after a Jose Abreu 3-run home run. The Twins couldn’t find the offense to come back.

“One thing I promise is Sonny didn’t stop giving everything he had. He’s not trying to give up hits he’s not trying to give up homers he’s going out there and trying to execute. It just wasn’t the day for us in general as a team. It’s not like he was the only one that didn’t do what they wanted to do today” said Ryan Jeffers.

“Well it’s win or go home. There’s not really much mindset you can have. You just go out there and compete you got to win. Every at bat is big every pitch is big every play is big so you got to play like it is the last game of your life and you’ve got to want it more than them” said Edouard Julien.

Joe Ryan will be on the bump for the Twins tomorrow in game four.

