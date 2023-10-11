Your Photos
West off to the semifinals following big win over Marshall

Scarlets pull off a 2-0 win over the Tigers.
By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets girls soccer team took on the Marshall Tigers at home for their Section 2AA Quarterfinals.

With a dominating offense, the Scarlets pulled off a 2-0 win over the Tigers.

Next up, the Scarlets will head over to St. Peter for a 6:00 p.m. game Thursday.

