West off to the semifinals following big win over Marshall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets girls soccer team took on the Marshall Tigers at home for their Section 2AA Quarterfinals.

With a dominating offense, the Scarlets pulled off a 2-0 win over the Tigers.

Next up, the Scarlets will head over to St. Peter for a 6:00 p.m. game Thursday.

