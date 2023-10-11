Your Photos
A wet, windy weekend prelude

1-2+ inches of rain possible through Friday
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Get ready for some big changes! We are tracking a strong low-pressure system that will bring a long duration wind and rain event lasting from Thursday into Saturday. While we are not expecting severe weather, widespread heavy rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches or more will be possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa during this time. The heaviest rain will fall on Thursday night and Friday. In addition to the rain, strong east to northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible. The rain should gradually end on Saturday with clouds slowly decreasing on Sunday. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s throughout the weekend, but nighttime clouds will keep morning lows in the 40s, so frost will not be a major concern throughout the weekend into early next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

