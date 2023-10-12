Applications open for Mankato’s Special Event Support Grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is beginning to accept applications for its Special Event Support Grant.

The grant is designed to assist community not-for-profit organizations in initiating and developing events in and around the Mankato area.

The grants provide event organizers funding for staffing and labor costs, police and fire services and general maintenance.

Due to the amount of funds available, applicants will be eligible for no more than $2,000 and applying for the grant does not guarantee acceptance.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 8

