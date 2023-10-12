Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Applications open for Mankato’s Special Event Support Grant

The grant is designed to assist community not-for-profit organizations in initiating and developing events in and around the Mankato area.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is beginning to accept applications for its Special Event Support Grant.

The grant is designed to assist community not-for-profit organizations in initiating and developing events in and around the Mankato area.

The grants provide event organizers funding for staffing and labor costs, police and fire services and general maintenance.

Due to the amount of funds available, applicants will be eligible for no more than $2,000 and applying for the grant does not guarantee acceptance.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 8

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
The grant is designed to assist community not-for-profit organizations in initiating and...
Applications open for Mankato’s Special Event Support Grant
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
Haley Twins live (10/10)
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
Haley Twins live (10/10)