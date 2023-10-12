Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Downed power line causes outage in Mankato

While 220 customers were impacted by the incident, no injuries were reported, and power has...
While 220 customers were impacted by the incident, no injuries were reported, and power has since been restored, according to Xcel Energy. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 200 Xcel Energy customers in the Hilltop area of Mankato were without power this morning after a power line had fallen.

According to Xcel’s outage map, 220 customers were impacted by the incident which was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Crews were on scene at Fair Street and Mary Lou Lane where the power line fell.

No injuries were reported, and power has since been restored according to Xcel Energy.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody
Union workers at Hormel Foods in Austin have reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night with...
Union members approve new contract from Hormel Foods
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/12/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/12/23
FILE - The grant is designed to assist community not-for-profit organizations in initiating and...
Applications open for Mankato’s Special Event Support Grant