Downed power line causes outage in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 200 Xcel Energy customers in the Hilltop area of Mankato were without power this morning after a power line had fallen.

According to Xcel’s outage map, 220 customers were impacted by the incident which was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Crews were on scene at Fair Street and Mary Lou Lane where the power line fell.

No injuries were reported, and power has since been restored according to Xcel Energy.

