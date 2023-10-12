Golden Apple: Waseca’s Brenda Nelson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”I wanted to be a teacher from the time I was like a kindergartner, which was kind of unusual because my parents weren’t teachers,” said Brenda Nelson.

Colleagues and students believe Nelson deserves the golden apple award for her unselfish leadership in a number of activities... A list that starts with her math teaching.

“And I love math. I just, I love math, and it’s not because it was easy for me. I thought I had to struggle, just like the kids do. And because of that. I think when you finally figure things out, it just feels good,” said Nelson.

Nelson has been teaching for 31 years. She currently teaches algebra 2 and honors algebra 2 and due to staffing shortages, she has taken on the role of teaching algebra for 8th grade too.

“She is very, very step by step. Very analytical and my favorite thing about her teaching style is not only that she expects a lot from kids, she teaches more than math she teaches. Children, and we’re all supposed to do that. But she does it in a very, very different way. She’s teaching them responsibility. She’s teaching them ownership and owning up to their decisions and their actions,” said Kopetzki.

Nelson is also a student council advisor, an organizer for homecoming, snow week, and the 12th grade breakfast for seniors.

“So one thing that’s huge about Miss Nelson as as a person and teacher is she takes the time to Get to know every like her students, especially in extracurricular activities too, and not just in her math class,” said Wieseler.

