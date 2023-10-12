Heavy rain, strong wind tonight through Friday

We are tracking a slow-moving storm system that is going to bring big rain, big wind, and cold to much of the upper Midwest over the next several days. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches can be expected with the heaviest rain falling Thursday night into Friday. In addition to the rain, there will be strong 35 to 45 mph wind gusts and cooler than average high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. The heavy rain will end, but scattered showers will continue into Saturday morning with gradual clearing Saturday afternoon. While there will be some sunshine, Sunday will still be cool with highs remaining in the upper 40s to low 50s.

This low pressure system will slowly move across Iowa over the next several days. While we expect a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain, its slow pace means flooding should not be an issue. There will also be thunder and lightning at times, but severe weather is not expected. One potential flooding concern could arise from backup created by plugged storm sewer drains. Ensure the storm sewer drains in your neighborhood are clear of fallen leaves.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy, breezy, and cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be well below average in the low 50s. The heaviest rain with the system will fall tonight, with an inch or more possible tonight alone. It will also be very windy with easterly gusts to 45+ mph. Rain and scattered thunderstorms will continue Friday. Rain will gradually taper to showers late Friday, and those showers will continue through Friday night into Saturday. Clouds will gradually decrease Saturday afternoon, with a little more sunshine on Sunday. However, this won’t affect temperatures. We will remain below average with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

By next week, we will begin a warming trend. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s by Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

