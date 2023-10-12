Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa man dies after being trapped in grain bin

A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the sheriff's...
A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the intersection of Iowa Highway 9 and Glass Avenue in Mitchell County just after noon on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said first responders attempted live-saving measures, but 69-year-old Dennis Ray Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As area producers continue with the harvest, please be mindful of the dangers of entering a grain bin, operating equipment after long hours of work and the motoring public who may be impatient on our roadways,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
On Thursday, a Waterloo nurse pled guilty in federal court to stealing pain medication from at...
Waterloo Nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain meds from at least 50 new mothers
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
train
Woman’s body found after fatal train incident in Sioux Falls