Prep Athlete: Smith shining for Scarlets

Jalen Smith’s game-changing and leadership abilities are why he’s our Prep Athlete of the Week.
By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gophers commit Jalen Smith burst onto the scene for Mankato West last year as a junior with an ability to stretch the field and make all the catches. After the breakout year, Smith continues to add to his craft with more tools to beat defenses.

“Jalen has elite speed, that helps. But he’s learned to run routes better, set guys up, in and out of his breaks. He’s extremely twitched out when it comes to jab steps, little things like that. Once he gets inside of you, he just bursts. For him, it’s just learning to become a complete receiver. He’s done that this year. He’s running the digs, the posts, the curls, All those things we want him to run,” said Head Coach JJ Helget.

The dynamic receiver draws plenty of attention out on the field, but when team’s are content with playing man and loading the box, Smith is able to do damage against single coverage which is typically when fans will see how special the wideout can be.

“The first thing is getting one on one coverage helps a lot. A lot of times, teams will double team, but as long as I win my route, you’ll have a catch, big gain, or score. Having that opportunity to make a play, single coverage is the main thing to help that happen,” said Smith.

Smith is one of the best to come through the Scarlets program and leads by example for the younger players that look up to the star that’s heading up to the Twin Cities to play for the Minnesota Gophers.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

