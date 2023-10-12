Quick Hits: MSU’s Sowder details path to Mavericks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU men’s hockey team opens up regular season play against SCSU this weekend.

A key part to this year’s team is Lucas Sowder. Sowder sits down with Sports Director Rob Clark in this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits to detail his path to Minnesota State.

