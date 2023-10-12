Your Photos
Quick Hits: MSU’s Sowder details path to Mavericks

The Florida native is a key piece to this year's team.
The Florida native is a key piece to this year's team.
By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU men’s hockey team opens up regular season play against SCSU this weekend.

A key part to this year’s team is Lucas Sowder. Sowder sits down with Sports Director Rob Clark in this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits to detail his path to Minnesota State.

