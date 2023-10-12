Rainy days ahead

Widespread showers expected today as a system moves through into the weekend.

Showers will be gradually enveloping our entire area this morning. Today will likely be a washout with little to no breaks in the rain through the entire day. Tonight, some thunderstorms could begin to mix in with the showers. Although we are not expecting widespread severe weather, a few strong storms are possible. Wind speeds are picking up through the day today, and we could see gusts up to or over 40mph today, tonight and tomorrow. Rain will continue overnight and into Friday, but we may see some more breaks from the rain throughout the day tomorrow. Showers are expected to lighten slightly tomorrow night and we could see some scattered showers linger into Saturday morning. By later in the day Saturday, showers will be isolated to scattered and fairly light. A few isolated showers could appear Sunday, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Rain totals over the course of the next few days look to range between an inch and two inches, however some places could receive even more than that. The good news is, since the rain is spread out over the course of a few days, we aren’t worried about widespread flooding. That being said, localized flooding is still possible, especially in urban areas or places where storm drains are covered by leaves or other debris. It is important to stay weather aware in case any flooding occurs.

Wind speeds will return to normal during the day Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40-50s range through the weekend, gradually warming closer to the 60s next week. Our next rain chance after this one could be late next week but details are uncertain.

