Teacher Takeaway: Mankato West High School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If there is anyone we can learn from when it comes to organization it’s a teacher. On Thursdays we also love to take you to the classroom to see what our local teachers are up to!

In this week’s Teacher Takeaway, we visit an English teacher at Mankato West High School.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.