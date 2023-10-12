Your Photos
The Twins’ season comes to an end after falling to the Astros

The Minnesota Twin lose game four of the ALDS 3-2 to the Houston Astros ending their season.
The Minnesota Twin lose game four of the ALDS 3-2 to the Houston Astros ending their season.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins fell 3-2 to the Houston Astros in game four of the ALDS Wednesday night.

With tonight’s loss the season will end for Minnesota and the Astros will play in the ALCS for the 7th straight time.

The Twins did have two home runs in the game. One from Royce Lewis and the other from Edouard Julien, but other than that there was not much offense for the Twins who struck out 14 times tonight.

Houston’s Jose Abreu hurt the Twin again in game four with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning giving the Astros a 3-1 lead.

Edouard Julien’s home run came in the bottom of the 6th inning making it a one run game, but the Twins weren’t able to get another run on the board.

Minnesota’s pitching did strikeout 10 tonight, but with the loss the Twins postseason run comes to an end.

