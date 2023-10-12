Walz and DEED Launch Drive for 5 Jobs training Initiative Statewide

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - In an effort to prepare more Minnesotans for high-demand jobs, Governor Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) launched a new job training initiative.

It’s called The Drive for 5 Workforce Initiative. The five occupational categories are technology, the trades, caring professions, manufacturing, and education.

DEED says these job sectors are projected to be booming in the years ahead as people enter the labor force. Through Drive for 5, DEED will partner with workforce development agencies around the state and provide $20 million dollars in job training programs.

The initiative is part of the historic workforce investments secured during the last legislative session. In the next two years, DEED will invest more than $216.5 million in employment and training programs with a goal of prioritizing training for people of color, people with disabilities and those who face barriers to employment.

“Whether it’s teaching our students or innovating in technology, Minnesota has hundreds of employers looking to fill good-paying jobs, and we’re working to ensure Minnesotans have access to the training they need to fill them,” said Governor Walz. “We’re making it easier for Minnesotans to join the workforce, so they can earn family-sustaining wages in high-growth jobs that contribute to our state’s economy.”

To apply for Drive for 5 grants, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.