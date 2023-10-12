Your Photos
Woman’s body found after fatal train incident in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a woman was hit by a train after her body was found near tracks early Thursday morning.

The call came around 6:30 a.m. from a BNSF Railway worker who found a woman’s body next to tracks near 6th Street and Weber Avenue in Sioux Falls. Police are unsure when the fatal accident happened, but estimate it happened after midnight.

The woman has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Dakota News Now will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

