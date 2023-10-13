Your Photos
Alleged racist and homophobic vandalism prompts cancelation of homecoming events at W.E.M

A resident says a group around 50 students vandalized a vehicle in their family’s driveway Monday night.
Several suspected students on property of allegedly vandalized vehicle
Several suspected students on property of allegedly vandalized vehicle(Chad Alladin)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School district has canceled all remaining homecoming week activities after a group of students was suspected of vandalizing a vehicle with what the homeowner calls “racist and homophobic phrases” on two occasions this week.

Chad Alladin, a resident within the district, provided the picture from security cameras on his property.

Alladin says a group around 50 students vandalized vehicle in their family’s driveway Monday night.

Thursday, W.E.M Superintendent John Regan sent a letter to district families following the initial alleged incident.

In the letter, Regan encouraged families to discuss the potentially criminal actions and the impact on it has on the surrounding community.

But this morning, the district sent another letter announcing a full cancellation of homecoming events, citing another instance of the alleged “activities” occurring despite warning from district staff.

Canceled events include the districts homecoming coronation, dance and pepfest.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with KEYC News Now that an investigation is underway involving the alleged vandalism.

Regan was unavailable for comment when contacted for this story.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

