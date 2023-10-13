Your Photos
Beans Coffee House to open

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new coffee shop opens in Lower North Mankato after taking over one that recently closed.

Neutral Groundz coffee side closed back in August, and soon after that beans coffee company, a local coffee roastery announced they will be continuing the tradition with a new business: Beans Coffee House.

On Belgrade Avenue, Beans Coffee House will officially open their doors next Thursday, Oct. 19.

We got into a coffee trailer because we love the idea of a coffee shop. We love coffee but the idea of getting into an actual space seems so far off. But when deb, who owned Neutral Groundz reached out we were so excited for this opportunity.

Beans Coffee House will be open from 7-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

