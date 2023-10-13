East boys move on to championship after win over Jordan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars soccer team took on the Jordan Hubmen in the Section 2AA Semifinals at the Mavericks All-Sports Dome.

The Cougars defeated the Hubmen 2-1.

East will take on Worthington in the Section Championship game Tuesday in New Prague.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.