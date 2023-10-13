East girls defeat Jordan and head to Section finals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls soccer team went up against the Jordan Jaguars in the Section 2AA Semifinals.

The Cougars defeated the Jaguars 3-0.

It’ll be a battle of Mankato in the section championship match, as the Cougars will take on the Scarlets Tuesday.

