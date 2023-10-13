Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

East girls defeat Jordan and head to Section finals

It’ll be a battle of Mankato in the section championship match, as the Cougars will take on the Scarlets Tuesday.
By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls soccer team went up against the Jordan Jaguars in the Section 2AA Semifinals.

The Cougars defeated the Jaguars 3-0.

It’ll be a battle of Mankato in the section championship match, as the Cougars will take on the Scarlets Tuesday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

The Florida native is a key piece to this year's team.
Quick Hits: Sowder details path to Minnesota State
The Mavericks lost 3-0 to the Cougars.
MSU Volleyball falls in straight sets to Sioux Falls
East will take on Worthington in the Section Championship game Tuesday in New Prague.
East boys move on to championship after win over Jordan
Plus, MSU men's hockey opens up regular season play.
Maverick Insider: MSU football gears up for non-conference opponent (Part IV)