Highway 60 near Madelia is now fully open

Highway 60 near Madelia is now fully opened after two years of work.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 60 near Madelia is now fully opened after two years of work.

Construction began in early 2022, and both directions have now opened all lanes. Improvements included resurfacing seven miles of the highway, upgrading lighting, repairing drainage systems, updating guardrails and repairing bridges.

MnDOT says that it’s a satisfying feeling to mark projects as complete, especially multi-year projects that go through multiple phases.

”After two years of impacting the community, impacting the commuters through the area to be able to see no more cones out there. No more lane restrictions, everything is open and it’s beautiful new concrete pavement,” said Victoria Nill.

The Highway 14 project is expected to open in mid-November.

