Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa jurors clear man charged with murder in shooting deaths of 2 students

The fate of a man on trial for his role in a deadly shooting at an Iowa nonprofit is now in the...
The fate of a man on trial for his role in a deadly shooting at an Iowa nonprofit is now in the hands of a jury.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jurors on Friday cleared an Iowa man charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two students at a Des Moines alternative school, a month after another man was convicted for his role in the killings.

Bravon Tukes, 20, was acquitted of two counts of first-degree murder and single counts of attempted murder, criminal gang participation, and willful injury causing serious injury, according to the Des Moines Register.

The decision came about a month after jurors found Preston Walls, 19, guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter and willful injury causing serious injury for his role in the Jan. 23 shooting at the Starts Right Here program. Prosecutors also had sought to convict Walls of first-degree murder.

As the judge read the not guilty guilty verdicts, Tukes hugged one of his attorneys.

The shooting at the alternative school on the edge of downtown Des Moines killed Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16. Will Keeps, a former Chicago gang member and rapper who started the program for at-risk teens, was injured in the shooting when he tried to intervene.

Prosecutors argued the shootings were prompted by a dispute between members of different gangs.

Walls admitted to the shooting but said he brought a gun to the school and shot the other students because they had threatened him and he feared for his life.

Tukes, who had driven Walls away after the shooting, argued in his trial that he had not planned the shooting. Walls testified during Tukes’ trial and supported the claim that his friend didn’t have a role in the shootings.

Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham said in a statement that she disagreed with the verdict.

“We believe the evidence was clear that Mr. Tukes conspired with fellow gang member Preston Walls for at least a month before the killings. Mr. Tukes aided Mr. Walls by meeting him a half-mile from the crime scene and driving Mr. Walls away from the area,” Graham said. “Regardless of the verdicts, this has been and will always be a horrific tragedy. We continue to be heartbroken for our community, and we continue to grieve with the families.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit...
Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum in 2005
MCHS will permanently close its Le Sueur clinic at Ridgeview’s Campus on December 12.
Mayo Clinic Health System to close its Le Sueur clinic