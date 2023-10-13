Your Photos
Makers Fair Minnesota coming up this weekend

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In St Peter, Makers Fair Minnesota handcrafted market is back for its 11th year.

According to Explore Minnesota, the Fair is one of Southern Minnesota’s largest celebrations of handmade goods.

This year, they are welcoming 190 artisans from 3 states which all take the tiime to share their story and passion.

Every item sold by the vendors is made by hand and is one of a kind.

“One of the things that we do, we ask all our makers to be present so they can explain their handcraft. To the people that are shopping them, which is awesome. Saint Peter has been very welcoming to us and the fairgrounds here just works perfect because we can have indoor and outdoor and it’s that fall ambience that,” said Karen Dirkx.

The Makers Fair takes place tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

