Mayo Clinic Health System to close its Le Sueur clinic

MCHS will permanently close its Le Sueur clinic at Ridgeview’s Campus December 12.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) will permanently close its Le Sueur clinic at Ridgeview’s Campus on Dec. 12.

Currently, MCHS operates its clinic in a shared space with Ridgeview’s outpatient primary and specialty clinics.

Ridgeview owns the Campus buildings and has leased space to MCHS since 2018.

Both clinics reached an agreement, and they say the goal is to “support Ridgeview’s expansion of clinics in the space.”

Ridgeview Clinics in Le Sueur will remain a local option for patients.

For Le Sueur residents, the closest location to a MCHS campus would be 11 miles away in St Peter with virtual care options.

