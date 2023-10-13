Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System to close in Le Sueur

Mayo Clinic Health System will permanently close its Le Sueur clinic at Ridgeview’s Campus December 12.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System will permanently close its Le Sueur clinic at Ridgeview’s Campus December 12.

Currently, Mayo Clinic Health System operates its clinic in a shared space with Ridgeview’s outpatient primary and specialty clinics.

Ridgeview owns the Campus buildings and has leased space to Mayo Clinic Health System since 2018.

Both clinics reached an agreement, and they say the goal is to ‘support Ridgeview’s expansion of clinics in the space.’

Ridgeview Clinics in Le Sueur will remain a local option for patients.

For Le Sueur residents, the closest location to a Mayo Clinic Health System campus would be 11 miles away in St Peter with virtual care options.

Mayo Clinic Health System says, in Le Sueur, providers and staff are relocating to other Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region.

Patients are being contacted and receiving support to ensure their care is transitioned to another location smoothly.

