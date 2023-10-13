New public hunting land opens in Steele County for Pheasant Opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off on Friday in Steele County.

Festivities kick off at 4 :30 p.m., with a ceremony celebrating nearly 40 acres added to Somerset Wildlife Management Area, southwest of Owatonna.

The celebration will lead into this year’s Pheasant Hunting Opener with Governor Tim Walz taking part in the weekend festivities.

