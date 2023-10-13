Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New public hunting land opens in Steele County for Pheasant Opener

The annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off on Friday in Steele County.
The annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off on Friday in Steele County.(News Watch)
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off on Friday in Steele County.

Festivities kick off at 4 :30 p.m., with a ceremony celebrating nearly 40 acres added to Somerset Wildlife Management Area, southwest of Owatonna.

The celebration will lead into this year’s Pheasant Hunting Opener with Governor Tim Walz taking part in the weekend festivities.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
With this donation, students will be able to get hands-on opportunities.
Snell Motors donates car to Cleveland automotive class
Beans Coffee House will be open from 7-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Beans Coffee House to open
Volk transfer has been providing services for 75 years across the United States... now they’re...
Volk Transfer goes global