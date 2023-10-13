Your Photos
Owatonna Gun Club hosts 2023 Minnesota Govenor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener this weekend

Pheasant hunting opener
Pheasant hunting opener(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELLENDALE, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a big weekend for Minnesota hunters. This weekend is the pheasant opener.

To celebrate, every year Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hosts his own pheasant hunting opener. This year, it’s happening in Southeast Minnesota at the Owatonna Gun Club in Ellendale.

The event will take place over two days in the Steele County area.

On Friday, the governor and his team will arrive in Ellendale along with representatives with the Department of Nature Resources and Explore Minnesota. They will tour Owatonna’s historical attractions, the new high school and more. The day ends with a celebration in downtown Owatonna with food trucks and live music.

Saturday is officially the first day of pheasant season. There will be a hunter’s breakfast and safety review at the Owatonna Eagles Club. Then, crews will head out for the hunt.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, pheasant is one of Minnesota’s favorite upland game birds. Minnesota offers good and sometimes excellent pheasant hunting in parts of southern, central and western Minnesota.

You can hunt pheasant on many types of public land including state Wildlife Management Areas and federal Waterfowl Production Areas.

The DNR puts together a map of the year’s pheasant hunting prospects.

2023 pheasant hunting prospects
2023 pheasant hunting prospects(KTTC)

Pheasant hunting ends on January 1, 2024.

