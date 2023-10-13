Your Photos
Rain will end; cool temps stay through the weekend

By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The heaviest rain is coming to an end, but off and on showers will continue tonight and into Saturday. An additional one to two tenths of an inch is possible before the showers end Saturday afternoon. Clouds will stick around throughout the day Saturday, but there will be some sunshine Sunday. Unfortunately, temperatures will remain below average in the low 50s through the weekend. Next week we will dry out and warm up. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 50s by midweek.

The rest of this afternoon will remain windy, wet, and cold. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 40s with strong northeasterly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Rain will gradually taper to scattered showers tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s by daybreak.

Scattered showers will continue into Saturday morning but will decrease throughout the morning, gradually ending by early afternoon. Clouds will stick around throughout the day with highs only reaching the low 50s on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will bring more sunshine, but temperatures will remain below average with highs, once again, in the low 50s.

Our average high for this time of year is right around 60 degrees, and we will get a little closer to that next week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs climbing into the upper 50s by midweek. We’re watching for possible scattered showers on Thursday, with drier and slightly warmer weather expected by the weekend.

