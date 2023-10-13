Rainy conditions continue today

We received over an inch of rain on average yesterday and last night, and we will receive even more today.

We’re ending our week on a gloomy note with overcast skies and plenty of rain. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day, but there should be a few more gaps in the showers than what we saw yesterday. Later this afternoon, showers will begin to lighten and then become more scattered overnight. Saturday may start a little rainy, but then will mostly clear up. Some light scattered showers are possible through Saturday afternoon but overall it will be more pleasant than the last few days. Overcast skies are expected to continue through Sunday, with a few isolated showers possible. By Monday we will dry out and see a little more sunshine.

Windy conditions also continue into the weekend, with sustained winds in the 15-20mph range today. Gusts may be stronger, in the 30-35mph range this afternoon. Winds will calm down slightly tonight, and normal wind speeds are expected to return starting later in the day Saturday.

Temperatures today will remain fairly steady in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs in the 50s are expected to last until the middle of next week when a gradual warming pattern will bring us back to the lower 60s. Another rain chance is possible later next week but the details are still unclear.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.