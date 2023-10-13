Rep. Luke Frederick tours Mankato with Minnesota House Commitee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State Representative Luke Frederick brought many of his fellow lawmakers from the House to tour the city of Mankato yesterday.

Representative Frederick welcomed members of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee to view projects for possible inclusion in the next year’s bonding bill.

Among the areas of focus, the committee heard a presentation about the replacement of Armstrong Hall at Minnesota State University Mankato.

Other places the committee toured included Riverfront Park, the Mankato Children’s Museum and Caswell Park.

Rep. Frederick is also supporting construction of a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Regional Office and Lab in Mankato.

The facility is a top priority of Governor Tim Walz.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.