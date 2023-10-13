Snell Motors donates car to Cleveland automotive class

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When Briana Baker got the opportunity to become a long-term substitute teacher for Cleveland Public School’s automotive class, she saw what the students needed and made the call to Snell to make the necessary changes.

“I could read from the students that it was just kind of boring and going in one ear and out the other. And for myself, I’m a very hands on learner. So I wanted to bring on hands on learning for these kids with this class because I feel like knowing how to maintain your vehicle. Is very crucial in adulthood as well,” said Baker.

Baker reached out to fellow Cleveland Public School alum Grant Sargent, who works in the sales and finance department at Snell motors. He knew exactly what the students needed, being that he took the same automotive class 10 years ago.

“Yeah. Because I mean, I graduated from here 10 years ago. So it feels good to be able to give back. And allow them to do things that we didn’t have the opportunity to do 10 years ago when I was here,” said Sargent.

With this donation, students will be able to get hands-on opportunities like change tires, rotate tires, learn about oil transmission fluid, complete oil changes, and learn about any other basic maintenance that a vehicle would need.

JOHNSON “Yeah, I’m really. I’m really excited to just kind of obviously like I said, just do a lot of hands on things and learn things that probably most people most people wouldn’t know how to do like change transmission fluid or something like that. So yeah, it would be. Really fun,” said Alexander Johnson.

