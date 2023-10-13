UPDATE: Body recovered from Red Lake River in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a man from the Red Lake River. Authorities began searching the river in Crookston after reports of a vehicle driving off the road and going into the water.

The initial call came in around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, October 13 for a crash report near the intersection of Houston Ave. and S. Broadway in Crookston. The caller reported a vehicle left the road near the Red Lake River bridge and went into the water.

The body of William Mark Tuseth, a 26-year-old from Crookston, has been recovered. Officials believe he was the driver and only person in the vehicle when it entered the river. the vehicle, a 2010 Chevy Impala, was also recovered from the water.

The Grand Forks County Dive Team helped on the scene and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.

