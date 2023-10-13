Your Photos
Volk Transfer goes global

Volk transfer has been providing services for 75 years across the United States... now they’re going global.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volk transfer has been providing services for 75 years across the United States... now they’re going global.

As a result of customer demand for Volk Transfer’s expansion, they recently announced that in addition to serving the continental U.S., they will also be serving Alaska, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and other international points.

”It is exciting. I it’s been a long time coming. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, expands our footprint in the global market and gets us our customers freight where they need it,” said Wade Volk.

50 volk transfer trucks will travel internationally.

Volk Transfer’s Vice President of LTL says there was a lot of planning going into this expansion and they are looking forward to growing as the years come.

