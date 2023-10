MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State football’s kicker, Matthew Jaeger, was named NSIC Special Teams Player of the week for his winning field goal against MSU Moorhead.

Ali Reed catches up with Jaeger, as he recaps his journey to MSU and more.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.