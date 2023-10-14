Your Photos
Parent speaks out about racist vandalism as W.E.M. cancels homecoming events

By Maddie Paul and Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Minn. (KEYC) - Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School district cancels all remaining homecoming week activities after “troubling activities.”

Chad Alladin, a concerned parent from the district, says a group of students vandalized his son’s vehicle with “racist and homophobic phrases.”

Alladin provided KEYC pictured and videos from security cameras on his property.

It shows a group of people walking on his property with toilet paper, and writing on a vehicle in their family’s driveway on Oct. 9.

Alladin says he found his son’s car covered in racist and homophobic language, as well as images of swastikas and more.

“Basically, I was told by the principal that because it was off school grounds, it wasn’t their problem,” Alladin said. “I gave the school the opportunity of doing the right thing after several days of getting no action from them. And then being contacted by numerous people who had problems with that school district with bullying.”

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to KEYC that an investigation is underway, involving the alleged vandalism.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, WEM superintendent John Regan sent a letter to district families, encouraging families to discuss the potentially criminal actions and the impact on the community.

But this morning, the district sent another letter announcing a full cancellation of homecoming events, saying alleged “activities” had happened again.

Alladin says the letter cited a separate act of vandalism on school grounds.

Canceled events include the districts homecoming coronation, dance, and pepfest.

KEYC reached out to the district for further comment and we are waiting on a response.

