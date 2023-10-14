Your Photos
Sports Extra: Fall Week 7

By Rob Clark , Haley McCormick, Ali Reed and Jackson Jirik
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights for this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

Part I:

HS Football:

West vs. East

Maple River vs. Sibley East

St. James vs. TMB

Arrows win.

LCWM vs. Pipestone

Part II:

HS Volleyball:

St. Clair vs. JWP

Cathedral vs. Springfield

MSU:

Men’s Hockey

Women’s soccer

