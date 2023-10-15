MSU soccer defeats Wayne State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s soccer team defeated Wayne State 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

MSU’s goal was scored during the first half by Allie Williams.

The Mavericks play next Friday, October 20th against Northern State at 5:00 p.m. at the Athletic and Recreation Fields in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

