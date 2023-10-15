Your Photos
Near normal temperatures this week

KEYC
KEYC
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Drier conditions are here to start off the work week.

We finally were able to see some sunshine today after a bit of a gloomy trend for the last several days. The next several days will be a bit cloudy, with a little sunshine mixed in too.

Another rain chance appears in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday in the form of light scattered showers both days. As of now, rain totals are expected to not be impressive.

Temperatures will remain seasonably normal with highs ranging from the mid to upper 50s, to the lower 60s. Lows are expected to be in the upper 30s for the next few days before going back to the 40s.

Another round of showers is possible at the start of next week, but the details are still uncertain.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

