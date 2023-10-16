2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental shooting on Sunday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called from a vehicle heading towards Fairmont for medical care.

Police believe that a 4-year-old child, who was in the backseat of the car, somehow found a loaded firearm and accidentally fired the weapon, striking a 2-year-old child, who was also in the backseat.

Deputies rendered first aid before the 2-year-old was taken to Rochester by a Mayo Clinic air ambulance.

No word on the victim’s condition.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation is complete, but released no other information.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available to us.

