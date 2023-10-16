Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

2023 Governor’s Pheasant Opener held over the weekend

The 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener wrapped up on Saturday, but not before the man...
The 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener wrapped up on Saturday, but not before the man himself showed up...with some high hopes!(Anthony Peregrin)
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener wrapped up on Saturday, but not before the man himself showed up...with some high hopes!

“If all goes well, I’m going to get a couple birds,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “If not, I’m going to walk away with some really good memories and some new friends, and I think that’s what this is about. Every hunt creates a memory.”

During an announcement, Gov. Walz offered a pleasant surprise for the 2024 Opener, which will be held in an all-too-familiar place: Sleepy Eye!

“It just so happened that a few key members of the Sleepy Eye community were there to share their thoughts.

[They] threw our name in the hat of some sorts,” said Christine Andres, Executive Director of Sleepy Eye’s Chamber of Commerce. We’re fortunate to be selected for next year’s hunt. So, yeah, we’re thrilled!”

After the rain cleared, the blaze-orange army hit the road to take part in this year’s hunt.

Even KEYC News Now’s own Jackson Jirik, who covered the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener event, had a blast -- with his own “Thank You’s” to pass along.

“Boy what an amazing day it was,” said KEYC News Now's own Jackson Jirik. “It wouldn’t be...
“Boy what an amazing day it was,” said KEYC News Now's own Jackson Jirik. “It wouldn’t be complete without a special shout out to Tony Clemens, and his dog Rosie, who helped me out today to bag my first-ever pheasants and create a memory of a lifetime. [I] can’t say thank you enough to those two.”(Anthony Peregrin)

“Boy what an amazing day it was,” said Jirik. “It wouldn’t be complete without a special shout out to Tony Clemens, and his dog Rosie, who helped me out today to bag my first-ever pheasants and create a memory of a lifetime. [I] can’t say thank you enough to those two.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

The Makers Fair started in 2012 with just 20 vendors. This year, the fair had an impressive 190...
Artists, community members come together for 11th Annual Makers Fair
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/16/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/16/23
FILE - For Antlerless-only deer season, the state DNR offers this opportunity to hunters to...
Youth, early Antler-less seasons begin Thursday
The 2023 Makers Fair had an impressive 190 vendors, but not without the help of several...
Artists, community members come together for 11th Annual Makers Fair