2023 Governor’s Pheasant Opener held over the weekend

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener wrapped up on Saturday, but not before the man himself showed up...with some high hopes!

“If all goes well, I’m going to get a couple birds,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “If not, I’m going to walk away with some really good memories and some new friends, and I think that’s what this is about. Every hunt creates a memory.”

During an announcement, Gov. Walz offered a pleasant surprise for the 2024 Opener, which will be held in an all-too-familiar place: Sleepy Eye!

“It just so happened that a few key members of the Sleepy Eye community were there to share their thoughts.

[They] threw our name in the hat of some sorts,” said Christine Andres, Executive Director of Sleepy Eye’s Chamber of Commerce. We’re fortunate to be selected for next year’s hunt. So, yeah, we’re thrilled!”

After the rain cleared, the blaze-orange army hit the road to take part in this year’s hunt.

Even KEYC News Now’s own Jackson Jirik, who covered the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener event, had a blast -- with his own “Thank You’s” to pass along.

“Boy what an amazing day it was,” said Jirik. “It wouldn’t be complete without a special shout out to Tony Clemens, and his dog Rosie, who helped me out today to bag my first-ever pheasants and create a memory of a lifetime. [I] can’t say thank you enough to those two.”

