Artists, community members come together for 11th Annual Makers Fair

The 2023 Makers Fair had an impressive 190 vendors, but not without the help of several volunteers making things happen!
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members and artists came together for the 11th Annual Makers Fair at the Nicollet Fairgrounds.

The Makers Fair started in 2012 with just 20 vendors. This year, the fair had an impressive 190 vendors -- but not without the help of several volunteers making things happen

“They’ve been with us for years,” said Karen Dirkx, Coordinator for the St. Peter Maker’s Fair. “They’re our friends, they’re our family. We see them every day. They’re excited about this event and we are too because we just love our vendors, and we have a great, loyal following of shoppers. Shoppers come from all over. Vendors come from four states; shoppers come from all over.”

One of the main requirements of the event is that everything must be handcrafted, and artists must be at their vendor table to explain their art.

“So, I was raised on a farm,” explained Kara Van Sickle, Owner of Fashionable Farm Girl. “I like cute things. [Fashionable Farm Girl] just seemed like kind of a fun name, and as people walk by, if they grew up on a farm or they live on a farm, they’re like, ‘Oh! I’m a fashionable farm girl!’ you know? So, it’s another way to connect with people.”

The Makers Fair featured all types of handcrafted art, selling everything from candles, jewelry, paintings, home decor, accessories, and more.

“I think it was the Halloween kind of thing and then people were so generous and started asking, and they were so friendly,” recalled Keith Dorn, Owner of Dorn’s Designs. “The words people say to you are such an inspiration [for] doing more and doing better and before you know it, you have 4000 people following you on Facebook and, it’s just overwhelming.”

