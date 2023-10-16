Fairmont Opera House in need of repairs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Built in 1901, the Fairmont Opera House is the oldest operating theater in Minnesota.

The historic building now hosts Fairmont’s Community Theater, along with concerts and events.

But the old building has taken a beating after running for over 120 years.

A repair project is currently underway, focusing on the roof of the opera house.

Maintenance was done on the roof in the early 2000s, but the trusses are now in need of replacement after supporting the building for its entire lifetime.

“They’re 122 years old, and the wood is obviously older than that, since this is a 122 year old building. So it’s just preventative, the roof isn’t anticipated to collapse or fail under its own weight, but these are things that we need to do to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” said Blake Potthoff.

The need for repairs was discovered while the opera house was getting upgrades to its fire escape, lighting and doors.

Operators don’t know how long repairs might last or even the cost, as the true wear on the building may not be apparent until the job gets underway.

“We have to do the shoring right now to install those pillars to support the trusses. We have to get that done before winter, but then it’s dependent on the money that we raise. There’s estimations of 1.8 million dollars to two and a half million dollars, but that could quickly go to 4 or 5 million dollars depending on what we find when we open up the building.”

The opera house is run by the Minnesota Historical Society and the Department of Interior, and relies on the community’s support of the facility and its shows to continue running.

This means the repair project is also reliant on community support, but operators say that their relationship with the community is one that has kept the theater running strong from the beginning.

“This was started because people in the community wanted to have an opera house. So starting in 1899 this came into existence because there were people in the community who wanted it. And when it was about to be shut down and torn down in the late 70s early 80s, there was a group who came together and purchased it and renovated it into what it is today. So if it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t even be here,” Potthoff said.

