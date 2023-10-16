Gearing up for the Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Coming up this weekend: Downtown Mankato could see thousands of visitors flooding the streets for the Mankato Marathon.

The city is expected to welcome over 3,200 runners from across the U.S.

As of Monday, 35 states are being represented by runners. The highest number of runners are from the Midwest.

City staff say this year’s course highlights the Red-Jacket trail, multiple neighborhoods, and the downtown area.

”It’s really exciting to be able to have these runners come in and really get a feel for Mankato and all about who we are and what we have to offer for them as they come in and look for some fun different things to travel to,” said Joy Leafblad.

City staff say all profits raised go towards affordable housing and MRCI.

Staff hope to raise $10,000 for both charities.

