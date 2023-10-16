Your Photos
Get crackin’ on Chiro Kids Week

Dr. Mackenzie is in with Vibrant Family Chiropractic out of Waseca, and Dr. Miranda is in with Aurora Chiropractic in Mankato.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week in Minnesota, we celebrate Chiro Kids Week. Dr. Mackenzie is in with Vibrant Family Chiropractic out of Waseca, and Dr. Miranda is in with Aurora Chiropractic in Mankato.

Mackenzie and Miranda talk about what Chiro Kids Week is and why it’s so important for kids to visit a chiropractor.

