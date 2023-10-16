Your Photos
Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ model auctioned for more than $3.1 million

An X-wing filming model goes for big bucks at auction. (Source: CNN/Lucasfilm/20th Century Studios/HBO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A “Star Wars” X-wing filming model has sold at auction for more than $3.1 million.

The original 20-inch star fighter model, one of just four built for close-ups and used in the final battle scenes in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” was discovered in a box in the model-maker’s garage after having been thought lost for decades.

Heritage Auctions calls it “the pinnacle of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts to ever reach the market.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

